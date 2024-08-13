Express & Star
Aston Villa linked with Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida

Villa are targeting Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida as Unai Emery aims to bolster his ranks.

By Russell Youll
Lutsharel Geertruida fights for the ball (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP)

A productive summer has already seen Villa bring in several midfield and attacking reinforcements, but with Diego Carlos closing in on a move to Fulham, Emery is now keen to secure a defensive signing.

Netherlands international Geertruida is high on the list of targets with talks under way, however Feyenoord boss Brian Priske refused to be drawn on the speculation.

He said: “When it comes to transfers, after a game I do not like to talk about who is going out, who is coming in. It’s always a big puzzle to make the squad complete in the transfer window that is this long and with a new coach.”

