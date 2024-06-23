Aston Villa complete swoop for Everton winger

Dobbin’s signing was confirmed just 24 hours after midfielder Tim Iroegbunam moved in the other direction to Goodison Park for a fee of around £9million.

The deals kicked off what promises to be a hectic few days of transfer movement as Villa look to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability (PSR) rules.

Left-back Ian Maatsen will arrive from Chelsea for £37.5m while forward Samuel Iling-Junior and midfielder Enzo Barrenechea are due to undergo medicals ahead of their moves from Juventus. Villa are also expected to sign Ross Barkley from Luton for around £5m.

Douglas Luiz, meanwhile, is on course to complete his switch to Juventus. Villa, who have been under pressure to sell to remain within the PSR limits, will receive £42m for the Brazil international, while paying £21m for Iling-Junior and Barrenechea.

Teenage winger Omari Kellyman is also headed for the exit door after Villa and Chelsea agreed a fee of £19m. The 18-year-old has made only two Premier League substitute appearances.

Chelsea may also sign Jhon Duran with Villa looking for a fee of £40m for the Colombia international.

Dobbin, 21, made 12 Premier League appearances for Everton last season, scoring his first goal in a win over Chelsea.