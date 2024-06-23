Aston Villa complete swoop for Everton winger
Villa have completed their first signing of the summer with the capture of winger Lewis Dobbin from Everton.
Dobbin’s signing was confirmed just 24 hours after midfielder Tim Iroegbunam moved in the other direction to Goodison Park for a fee of around £9million.
The deals kicked off what promises to be a hectic few days of transfer movement as Villa look to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability (PSR) rules.
Left-back Ian Maatsen will arrive from Chelsea for £37.5m while forward Samuel Iling-Junior and midfielder Enzo Barrenechea are due to undergo medicals ahead of their moves from Juventus. Villa are also expected to sign Ross Barkley from Luton for around £5m.
Douglas Luiz, meanwhile, is on course to complete his switch to Juventus. Villa, who have been under pressure to sell to remain within the PSR limits, will receive £42m for the Brazil international, while paying £21m for Iling-Junior and Barrenechea.
Teenage winger Omari Kellyman is also headed for the exit door after Villa and Chelsea agreed a fee of £19m. The 18-year-old has made only two Premier League substitute appearances.
Chelsea may also sign Jhon Duran with Villa looking for a fee of £40m for the Colombia international.
Dobbin, 21, made 12 Premier League appearances for Everton last season, scoring his first goal in a win over Chelsea.