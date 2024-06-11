Inter Milan star linked as Aston Villa's Matty Cash subject to AC Milan interest

According to a report from Italian publication Calciomercato, Villa are willing to part ways with Cash, who has made 142 appearances since arriving from Nottingham Forest in 2018.

The report claims AC Milan have shortlisted the 26-year-old as a target, alongside Tottenham’s Emerson Royal and Lille’s Tiago Santos.

In a separate report by the same publication, Dumfries has attracted interest from Villa, with director of football Monchi set to ‘go all in’ for the Dutch international.

Dumfries, who has been capped 52 times by his country, lifted the Serie A title last term and reached the Champions League final in the season prior.