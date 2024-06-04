Aston Villa midfielder 'open' to swap deal - reports

The Italian publication has claimed that Luiz has already informed his representatives that he is open to a summer switch to Turin.

While an agreement between Luiz and the Serie A giants is yet to be reached, the report goes on to indicate that Villa are interested in bringing McKennie to the West Midlands as part of the deal.

Juve value McKennie between £21.3m and £25.6m, while Sky Italia have reported the price for Luiz is around £51.1million.

McKennie, who had a loan spell at Leeds United in 2023, registered 10 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for the Old Lady last term.