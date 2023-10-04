Notification Settings

Unai Emery: Nicolo Zaniolo must be versatile for Aston Villa

By Matt Maher

Unai Emery has told Nicolo Zaniolo he must be prepared to be Villa’s Mr Versatile.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery applauds the fans
The Italy international has started Villa’s last three Premier League matches on the left of midfield, but Emery believes he is capable of playing in several attacking positions.

Villa’s options on the left flank have been boosted by Jacob Ramsey’s return to fitness and the boss explained: “Zaniolo was playing more on the right but now we needed him playing left side. I am going to use him in different positions and I am really happy with him.”

Emery has been impressed with Zaniolo’s attitude since the 24-year-old arrived on a season-long loan from Galatasaray during the summer transfer window.

“His behaviour and commitment with us from the first day was very good,” he said. “His adaptation is going very well, and then he is playing well. He was available and he was really, really feeling good as well playing and helping there.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

