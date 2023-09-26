More Aston Villa healing time for Alex Moreno

Aston Villa's Alex Moreno is tackled by Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid

Moreno was back in training earlier this month after being sidelined for nearly four months with an injury which required surgery and was an unused substitute in Villa’s win over Crystal Palace and defeat at Legia Warsaw.

But he was missing from the squad for Sunday’s victory at Chelsea, with boss Unai Emery admitting the 30-year-old was “not feeling 100 per cent”.

Villa have decided to ease Moreno’s workload over the next week to avoid him suffering a more serious setback.

Emery explained: "His injury was very hard. He's been better and better, but he is not feeling 100 per cent comfortable to play.

“We decided to stop some days, maybe one week or two weeks. Hopefully he is being close again to being in the squad."

Moreno became Emery’s first Villa signing when he joined in a £13million deal from Real Betis in January and had established himself as first-choice left-back at the time of his injury, sustained during May’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool.