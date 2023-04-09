John McGinn: Aston Villa must be "almost perfect" to realise European dream

Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates the win after the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday April 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Saturday’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest sent Unai Emery’s men up to sixth in the table and skipper McGinn claims the current period is the most exciting since he joined the club in 2018.

But with seven of Villa's remaining matches against fellow top half contenders, starting with this weekend’s visit of Newcastle, he knows there is plenty of hard work still ahead.

“There are eight games left and we have to be almost perfect to get to Europe but we have given ourselves a great chance and it is extremely exciting,” said McGinn.

“There are big games coming up, we know what’s at stake but we have got to realise how far we have come. It has been an amazing turnaround and hopefully we can keep it going.”

Saturday’s win was Villa’s fourth straight and their sixth in seven matches. They have now taken 34 points in 17 league games since Emery took charge with them sat just above the relegation zone.

“I don’t think we deserved to talk about Europe before,” continued McGinn. “We were close, just out of the corner of our eye we had it in our minds but we never spoke about it, we never thought it was something that would be possible.

“But momentum is a big thing in football and in this league getting four wins in a row is incredible. If we can show that kind of form until the end of the season, there is no reason why we can’t talk about it and be in those positions.

“As Tyrone (Mings) said before the game, it’s uncharted territory for a lot of us so we need to stay humble, work hard and treat everyone with the respect they deserve.”

Villa are now a point ahead of Brighton, who have two matches in hand but travel to Villa Park on the final day of the season. McGinn, part of the team which won promotion in 2019 and then pulled off the Great Escape from relegation the following year, says players are well aware of all possible permutations.

“We definitely look at the table and anyone who says different is lying,” he smiled.

“I remember the feeling of being seven points adrift with four games to go. That was not a great view.

“So to be on the complete other side of it is amazing, especially with the relegation battle going on this season.

“It’s exciting and we are all improving, that is clear to see, moving in right direction and given ourselves a chance. It’s tough not getting carried away but we certainly got it in our sights and it is up to us to take control.”

McGinn continued: “Is this my most exciting time at the club? Yes. This is the toughest league in the world and to be in the top six is incredible.

“Under Dean Smith we were in it for a wee while but we just tailed off. Now we are showing real consistency, real quality and every three points is hard fought.