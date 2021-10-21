Aston Villa linked with Bologna ace Aaron Hickey

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith on the touchline during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday August 28, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The position is set to be a focus of upcoming transfer windows and 19-year-old Hickey, who has made seven Serie A appearances this season, is among several targets being monitored.

Matt Targett is Villa’s regular starter at left-back and earlier this year was rewarded with a contract extension through to 2025.

But the club are keen to strengthen their depth in the long-term with veteran Ashley Young, their current back-up option, having only signed a one-year deal upon joining last summer.

Scot Hickey, a product of Hearts’ youth system, is attracting interest from several English clubs along with Celtic.

Villa are also working to secure the long-term future of Carney Chukwuemeka with the midfielder now eligible to sign an extended deal after turning 18 yesterday.

Chukwuemeka signed a three-year contract, the maximum permitted length for an under-18 player, last October but Villa are eager to ward off interest from other clubs.