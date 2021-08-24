Carabao Cup: Barrow 0 Aston Villa 6 - Report

Aston Villa fans celebrate after Cameron Archer scores their side's first goal of the game during the Carabao Cup second round match at The Dunes Hotel Stadium, Barrow-in-Furness. Picture date: Tuesday August 24, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Barrow. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The 19-year-old netted a hat-trick in his first senior start for Villa, helping Dean Smith’s men to a Carabao Cup victory at Barrow which gave a glimpse of the future while also providing a fitting likely send-off for a player key to the club’s recent past.

As Archer enjoyed a dream night, Conor Hourihane pulled the strings in what may have been his final Villa appearance.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has not featured in the Premier League since last November, is expected to leave on loan before next week’s deadline and with a year remaining on his contract he does not appear part of Dean Smith’s long-term plans.

But ever the model professional, he captained this team to a comfortable win on a night which had all the ingredients of a possible banana skin.

Archer may well be part of Villa’s future and this was undoubtedly his night. The academy product scored only four goals in 28 appearances while on loan at Solihull Moors last season but took all three of the chances which came his way at Holker Street ruthlessly.

Anwar El Ghazi also scored twice, including a panenka penalty, while Frederic Guilbert scored in his first Villa appearance for nearly a year when he drilled home midway through the second half.

Archer was one of three visiting players, along with Carney Chukwuemeka and Jaden Philogene-Bidace, making their first senior start. The trio all performed admirably with Philogene-Bidace in particular unlucky not to score himself.

In a team mixed with youngsters and players in need of match minutes, Matt Targett was also handed a start at left-back. The former Southampton - with no apparent links to the Lakes peninsula - bizarrely picked out for some early treatment from the Barrow boo boys.

The home team featured Joe Grayson, the son of former Villa midfielder and current Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson.

But it was a player who plied his trade in the Midlands only recently, Josh Gordon, who came close to opening the scoring. The former Walsall striker was inches away from getting a touch on Ollie Banks’s free-kick.

Soon after Villa were ahead. Hourihane’s ball over the top released El Ghazi down the left and his first-time cross was turned home by Archer.

The goal knocked the wind out of Barrow a little and Chukwuemeka was the next man to threaten, bursting out of midfield and firing a shot which was too close to Paul Farman in the home goal.

Chukwuemeka’s next intervention was to steal the ball in the middle of the park and feed Philogene-Bidace, whose burst into the box was ended in abrupt fashion by a shove in the back from Gordon. Referee Martin Coy wasted no time in pointing to the spot. El Ghazi’s cheeky, chipped finish, while effective, did not please the home crowd.

Barrow were unfortunate not to get a penalty of their own within a minute of the restart when Ozzy Zanzala raced on to a through ball and appeared to be bundled over by Kortney Hause. This time, referee Coy waved away the appeals.

Zanzala did go close to pulling a goal back when he met Remeao Hutton’s right-wing cross but the header dropped agonisingly over the bar. The 24-year-old’s most memorable contribution of the opening half then followed as his shot hit a strip light behind the goal, while also bursting the ball.

With seconds remaining in the half, Villa made it three. Hourihane again showed superb vision, setting Guilbert racing away down the right wing and when the French full-back whipped in an equally well-placed cross, El Ghazi had the simply task of finishing under Farman, before putting his finger to his lips to “silence” the home support.

In the opening exchanges of the second, Hourihane made his first mistake of the night, losing the ball deep in his own half. Barrow worked it to Banks but when he fired toward the bottom corner, Jed Steer got down to save impressively.

Philogene-Bidace pulled a shot wide after good work by Chukwuemeka as Villa threatened to extend their lead further.

Archer eventually did so just past the hour mark, lifting a delightful chipped finish over the advancing Farman after latching onto El Ghazi’s through ball.

With 15 minutes remaining, Guilbert got the fifth. Aaron Ramsey and Caleb Chukwuemeka, both recently off the bench, set-up Philogene-Bidace but when he was foiled by Farman, Guilbert kept his composure to drill home through a crowded penalty box.

The only remaining question was whether Archer could complete his hat-trick. He did so with two minutes of the 90 to spare, firing into the bottom corner after being fed by Philogene-Bidace.

Teams

Barrow (3-4-3): Farman, Brown, Ellis (Arthur 70), Grayson, Hutton, Banks, White (Williams 65), Brough, Taylor, Zanzala, Gordon (Kay 61) Subs not used: Moloney, Nthle, Jones (gk), Lillis (gk).