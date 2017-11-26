Sam Johnstone focused solely on promotion despite royal approval for permanent Aston Villa switch

The 24-year-old is enjoying a stellar campaign between the sticks and kept his eighth clean sheet of the season as Villa defeated Ipswich 2-0 on Saturday.

Villa are keen to sign Johnstone, who is on a season-long loan from Old Trafford, on a permanent deal during the January transfer window.

Boss Steve Bruce revealed the keeper’s future had even been discussed by Villa supporter Prince William when he visited the club last week.

Yet while flattered to have such a high-profile and powerful admirer, Johnstone claims his sole focus is on helping Villa win promotion.

“At breakfast on Friday the manager told me the Prince had seen my shirt, said I’d done well and asked if Villa could try to keep hold of me,” said Johnstone.

“That’s good to hear, coming from someone like that.

“At the moment the situation is I am here, playing games. That is it for now. Getting promoted is the main objective. Hopefully it happens and I can be part of it.”

Saturday’s win was Villa’s third in a week and their ninth in 12 Championship games and saw them further consolidate fourth place in the table.

Johnstone, who also spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa Park, believes the team have found their feet in recent weeks.

“Everyone knows that after January there were a lot of changes,” he said. “There have been changes in the summer, we had pre-season to work on stuff.

“It’s gelled together after a poor start to the season. I am not too fussed about last year.

“It’s about what is happening now. At the moment we are playing well and getting the results.

“If we are going under the radar, that’s fine. We will just do our thing and keep picking up points. It’s going to be a busy Christmas.

“We just have to keep getting the results and hopefully we can get promoted.”