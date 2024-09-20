Recent Villa Park form guide looks good for Wolves ahead of Aston Villa derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

June 2020 – Villa 0 Wolves 1

Long before moving to Villa, Leander Dendoncker shone in this behind-closed-doors match during the Covid pandemic – scoring the only goal of the game.

Villa’s attacks floundered as Wolves subdued Jack Grealish, while Nuno showed off his side’s depth, swapping Diogo Jota for Adama Traore an hour in.

March 2021 – Villa 0 Wolves 0

In Ollie Watkins’ first derby clash, his 25-yard strike rebounded back off the bar.

After a string of poor first-half performances, Nuno said: “We must find the ‘why’ and try to reach the how so that we can perform all game.”

Despite the criticism, the draw left Wolves with only one loss in seven league matches – form fans would kill for at the moment.

October 2021 – Villa 2 Wolves 3

It’s been three years since Ruben Neves’s goal bounced off the wall and away from a confused Emi Martinez to steal the points having been 2-0 down. With 10 minutes to go Villa fans wouldn’t have expected their team to fall apart like they did, and Dean Smith would be sacked just weeks later.

Danny Ings and John McGinn put Villa ahead, but Wolves will never forget Neves picking out Daniel Podence to cross for Romain Saiss, Conor Coady bundling it over the line from a yard out, and that free-kick.

January 2023 – Villa 1 Wolves 1

Daniel Podence opened the scoring early to give hope to a relegation-threatened Wolves side. The lead slipped away as Jose Sa slipped and gave Danny Ings room to equalise. World Cup winner Martinez made huge saves, and Villa could have won it but for Leon Bailey’s horrific late miss.

March 2024 – Villa 2 Wolves 0

Wolves have won one Premier League game since losing at Villa Park in March.

They performed well for 30 minutes before Moussa Diaby’s rasping strike from outside the box opened the scoring. Ezri Konsa made it two when his cross beat Sa and landed in the net, giving Unai Emery his first win against Wolves.