Stourbridge's Jude Bellingham was ‘just happy to help’ in England's Euros fightback

Trailing 1-0 to Slovakia, Gareth Southgate’s men were heading out of the tournament in embarrassing fashion until the former Stourbridge Juniors player netted an astonishing overhead kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Harry Kane then grabbed the winner just seconds into extra-time as England booked a quarter-final tie with Switzerland on Saturday.

And after his rescue act, Bellingham declared: “I know what I can deliver in those moments. Regardless of what people say, I’ve done it this year for Madrid, I’ve done it for England before. Just happy to help the team.”

On where he places it in moments of his young career, Bellingham added: “Depends how we’re looking in two weeks. If it ends up being one that helps the team win the cup then it will be right up there.”

The Real Madrid star also conceded England had been affected by the reaction to their limp group stage performances.

“It’s been tough the last week or so to keep the negative energy out of the camp,” he said. “I think today they will have been ready for us. We showed the character that England’s missed. It’s very important to get through.”