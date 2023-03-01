Dave Edwards among former players in swing for charity golf day

Former West Bromwich Albion favourite, Chris Brunt at the 2022 Midlands Legends Golf event

The ex-pros will be representing eight of the Midlands’ biggest clubs at Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club on Thursday, March 30, with supporters able to register teams to play alongside them.

The golf day and dinner will support West Bromwich based charity Kaleidoscope Plus Group, and CEO Monica Shafaq expressed her gratitude for the event.

“We are delighted to be a part of The Midlands Legends Charity Golf Day," she said. “This is a fantastic event raising much-needed funds to provide vital life-changing support to people across the region.

"All funds raised will go to services that provide crucial mental health support for those in need.”

The charity has five decades of experience helping thousands of people with their emotional health and well-being, with 2023 marking the charity’s 50th anniversary.

Heroes from Villa, Wolves, Albion, and Birmingham City will all be taking part, as will representatives from Nottingham Forest, Derby County, Leicester City and Port Vale.

Matt Jarvis, Shaun Teale, Nigel Jemson, and Stephen Hunt are also set to feature at the event, with more names due to be released in the near future.

Stars like Chris Brunt and Peter Odemwingie attended last year’s event and organiser Mike Watson says he’s proud of the impact these events have.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working alongside the brilliant Kaleidoscope Plus Group for The Midlands Legends Golf Day in 2023,” he said. “The team do so much great work, and the support they offer to so many people across the UK with their emotional health and well-being is invaluable.

"The work they do is so important to remove that stigma surrounding mental health.”

Watson added: “We are proud to work alongside such a fantastic group of people and we look forward to raising more money in 2023. Roll on March 30th, 2023.”