Unbeaten Hotshots remain at the top

Junction B bounced back to winning ways by defeating Corpus A 5-2 – Glen McRandle, Daz Williams, Paul Price, Dean Fullwood and Paul Bromley the fab five.

New Gate A had Paul Tonks, Darren Horne, Gavin Baker and Mick Sullivan to thank for beating Ring Of Bells 4-3.

In the Coseley Friday League, which has just raised £20,000 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital, the opening games saw Allens B defeat Gornal Labour 5-0 with wins from Luke Messer, Andy Garrett, Ryan Tinsley, Danny Knight and Jack Riley.

Newcomers Wednesfield Cons had a 4-1 success over Darlaston Cons – Dean Fullwood, Karl Hughes, Ash Khayat and Daz Williams all winning.

Hotshots, Allens A, Parkes Hall and Seven Stars all won 4-1.

The top two in West Midlands Super League – Kings Head A and Dog & Partridge – clashed, with Dog coming out 3-2 winners to move joint top with wins from Dean Fullwood, Daz Williams and Gavin Baker. Rich Platt and Matty Dennatt replied.

Gilberts B are two points behind after crushing Three Crowns 5-0 – Connor Whitehouse, Shane Price, Martin Price, Ben Johnson and Andy Jervis the fab five.

Codsall Bull had a 4-3 away victory at Red Lion thanks to Jack Lovett, Dave Smith, Matt Bickerton and Neil Baugh.

McGhee’s enjoyed a 4-3 away success at Castle with wins from Alex Bryant, Gary Astbury, Nathan Jones and John Edwards.

Moreton Arms had John Platt, Lee Simcox, Mark Bromley, Lee Cook and Joe Cook to thank in beating Firs Codsall 5-2.

Unbeaten sides in Wednesfield Sunday League – Corpus and Angel – clashed, with Corpus running out 5-1 winners courtesy of Pat Garner, Dave Lucas, Kieron O’Driscoll, Mark Frumenzi and Mark Watkiss.

Gilberts A had Simon Pritchard, Reece Cook-Lucas, Lee Dolman, Jason Lloyd and Brian Dolman to thank for beating Pheasant 5-1.

Quarry Bank Libs A had a 3-2 success over Townsend A in the Black Country Super League – David Edwards, George Willetts and Gav Moreton doing the damage.

Northfield DC bounced back to winning ways thanks to Neil Steventon, Thomas Garfield and James Hykin.