Wolves take the bragging rights over rivals Himley

With Smethwick already crowned champions for the 2024 season, and West Bromwich Dartmouth relegated from the top division of amateur cricket in the region, there was little to play for last weekend.

Both Wolverhampton and Himley have secured their division one status for another season but the two sides played out an entertaining game at Stourbridge Road.

The bowlers were in charge as Wolverhampton edged a tight three-wicket victory.

Sam Ellis and Joe Stanley shared six wickets for the visitors as Himley were bowled out for 160 – a total that owed much to James Lunn whose 33 led a recovery from 119-9.

Lunn then claimed three Wolverhampton top-order scalps only for wicketkeeper Bhargav Patel (42) to just about edge the contest in the visitors’ direction in a nervy last-over finish.

Rain disrupted all six Division One games, and despite receiving only 39 overs following a delayed start Smethwick racked up a substantial 251-7 against Kenilworth.

Raj Beniwal top-scored for the league champions with 74 before skipper Rawait Khan contributed a breezy 39 against a Wardens’ attack in which Freddie Fowler (3-39) again stood out. The visitors had reached 40-1 from 12 overs when more rain ended proceedings for the day.

Ombersley confirmed their survival for another year by beating West Bromwich Dartmouth by 10 wickets.

The visiting openers required only 22.1 of the 34 overs available to knock off their 172-run target with Gareth Andrew making an unbeaten 63 while Sinel Gunarathne hit 12 fours and three sixes in a superb unbeaten 69-ball 92.

Half-centuries from opener Bruce Thomason and Yusuf Khalil had earlier led the way for the hosts while Toby Cox took 3-38 for Ombersley.

Ed Pollock played the innings of the day for Barnt Green as their game at Halesowen was also abandoned. He smashed 12 fours and seven sixes in a brutal onslaught which brought him 123 from just 88 deliveries as they closed with a challenging 292-7.

Matt Pardoe took 4-44 for Halesowen, but he was then one of Robbie Shurmer’s three early victims as the hosts reached 48-4 from 8.4 overs before the weather closed in.

In Division Two, Old Hill can reflect on a satisfactory first season back in the BDPCL, which has taken them into the top six with a three-wicket home win over Wellington.

Elsewhere, the mid-table game between Worfield and Kidderminster at Davenport Park went the way of the hosts by a three-wicket margin. Nathan Jukes top-scored for Kiddy with 48 which meant the home side were left to chase 177 in 47 overs. With Basit Zaman making 48, Worfield duly eased over the line in the 37th over.