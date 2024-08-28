Staffordshire preparing for treble bid as old foes visit

The newly-crowned NCCA Division One East champions have two shots at more silverware with fans expected to flock this weekend as four days of action gets under way.

The ultimate prize in minor counties cricket is up for grabs at West Bromwich Dartmouth from Sunday (10.30am start, admission free) – where Western Division winners Berkshire are the visitors.

The four-day clash to decide 2024’s overall champions evokes memories from 2019 where a nail-biting clash at Banbury saw hosts Berkshire claim the title by a single run.

Staffs’ hunt for glory continues the following weekend where, on September 8, Berkshire are again the visitors as the hosts line up a title defence.

The duo meet in a semi-final clash at Chester Boughton Hall in Chester in the re-arranged T20 final day. The last four tie follows the other semi between Oxfordshire and Cumbria. The final will then take place.