Wednesbury Cricket Club get £50k practice boost

A new three-lane net has been installed, along with safety fencing – ending a near two-decade wait after the club’s previous practice facilities were demolished in 2005.

It has been constructed on land secured from the adjacent tennis club, much to the delight of cricket club chairman Craig Cartwright.

He said: “This new facility has transformed our club and provided fantastic new cricket facilities for the local community.

“The grant from Enovert Community Trust has enabled us to offer better practice opportunities for our members and will help to inspire more people to get involved in cricket. We’d also like to thank Sandwell MBC, Sport England and Blind Summit Coaching Training & Management who all contributed to this project’s success.

“We’re excited about the positive impact this will have on our community, particularly in an area with limited green spaces.

“Our club is now better equipped to meet the needs of our players and to provide a safe, welcoming environment for everyone.”

Angela Haymonds, trust manager of Enovert Community Trust, added, “We are delighted to support Wednesbury Cricket Club with this important project.

“The new practice facility will not only enhance the club’s capabilities, but also contribute to the health and well-being of the local community.”