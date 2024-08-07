Title race blown wide open after Quatt slip up

The Premier Division table-toppers slipped to a surprise one-wicket reverse away to lowly Oswestry.

That result opened the door for title rivals Whitchurch, who jumped right through it with a nine-wicket success at home to St Georges which cut the gap at the top to seven points.

Quatt came up just short in their bid to defend 152 against Oswestry on a day when only opener Tom Whitney (67) and all-rounder Kuldeep Diwan (32) reached double figures with the bat.

Shakkae Marshall impressed with the ball for the hosts with figures of 3-18 from nine overs.

In reply, Oswestry looked set for a comfortable win as Josh Coleridge (49) and Ruchira Bandarage (36) helped them to 140-5.

They then lost four wickets for six runs as the pressure mounted, but last pair Otto Fj and Joe Monk edged them over the line.

Diwan shone with the ball again as he added another four wickets to his seasonal haul.

Adan Hussain was the star man as Whitchurch eased to victory.

He took 5-11 from 6.5 overs to help dismiss St Georges for 102 – Faizan Khan played a lone hand with 52 not out.

Maisam Jaffri (53 not out) and Muhammad Fahim (36) then guided the hosts home.

Wem’s bowling attacked clicked impressively into gear to fire their side to a seven-wicket win at home to Ludlow.

Ed Carver (4-27), Harry Astley (3-24) and Muhammad Irfan (2-8) all impressed as Ludlow were rolled over for 90. Opener Luke Miles top scored with 36.

Carver capped a fine game with an unbeaten 42 to see Wem home in the 24th over.

Shrewsbury seconds ensured relegation rivals Oswestry didn’t pull clear thanks to a convincing victory at home to Madeley.

Opener Daniel Walker fell three runs short of a century as Shrewsbury piled up 280-9 from their 50 overs. Rob Foster also made a half-century.

Then three wickets apiece from Gabe Downs and Finn Jones helped dismiss Madeley for 152.

Nathan Sealy’s unbeaten 60 guided Shelton to a two-wicket triumph at home to Sentinel.

Greg Smith provided support with 34 as the hosts chased down their target inside 29 overs despite Oliver Wilson picking up 3-53.

Antonio Morris had earlier claimed 3-35 as Sentinel were dismissed for 163 – Fourie made 36 and Jacob Binnersley 31.

Frankton were the day’s other winners, beating visitors Allscott Heath by 23 runs.

Ryan Kruger (66) was the standout batter for home side in their total of 191.

A fine innings of 98 rom Kuldeep Devatwal then proved in vain as Allscott were bowled out for 168. Jordan Parry took the bowling honours with figures of 3-34.