Pears win after a Roderick ton

Roderick scored 152 from 139 balls and shared an unbroken third wicket stand of 161 from 153 with skipper Jake Libby who made 71 not out to take the visitors to 261 for two and a third Group A victory.

Worcestershire’s 18-year-old fast bowler Jack Home also played a crucial part by taking his best figures of six for 51 in only his third senior game to bowl Derbyshire out for 260.

Harry Came scored 71 but the hosts collapsed from 110 for one to 192 for eight before Zak Chappell with 48 from 33 balls and Daryn Dupavillon added 63 from 45 balls.