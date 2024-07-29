Centurion Hill stars for Staffordshire

After Staffs had been reduced to 51-4, Hill took centre stage with a superb unbeaten 166.

He shared a 114-run stand for the fifth wicket with wicketkeeper Callum Hawkins (60) and then added 190 for the seventh wicket with Sam Atkinson, who made 86.

Those partnerships pushed Staffs up to 386-7 from their 90 overs. Hill’s runs came from 222 balls and he hit 13 fours and six sixes.

Staffs then struck early with the ball as Rory Haydon removed opener Joe Pocklington and Liam Hurt dismissed Drew Sylvester.

Lincolnshire moved on to 68-2 at stumps.