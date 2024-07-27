Bears thrash the Foxes in One Day Cup

Bears’ skipper Ed Barnard, who made a big century and took two wickets in his side’s first game against Essex at Chelmsford, continued his outstanding form in the competition by taking four quick wickets, including that of India Test star Adjinkya Rahane, after putting the Foxes in to bat, reducing the home side to 40-4.

Craig Miles picked up three wickets, and Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Will Rhodes and Jake Lintott one apiece as Leicestershire subsided to 88 all out in just 25.4 overs.

Although former Warwickshire player Chris Wright then took two quick wickets when the visitors began their reply, Rhodes and teenager Hamza Shaikh, who playes his club cricket at Smethwick, put together an unbeaten partnership of 85 to steer their side home with 32.4 overs in hand.

Shaikh said: “It was a lovely game for us. To get a performance like that from the bowlers, well, you can’t really ask for much more.

“When it came to batting we lost a couple of quick wickets, but it was a decent pitch and a very fast outfield, and it was a case of batting time, because though the pitch had a bit in it, once you got in the ball flew around. It certainly wasn’t a terror track, maybe a bit two paced, but it was all about good bowling and catching.

“It’s been an exciting summer for me one way or another, captaining England Under 19 and now playing with Warwickshire and getting some time out in the middle for my county. This is a big competition for us and for me, I feel the role batting at four suits me, and anything I can do to help the side win, I’ll try and do. If I can do well in the One Day Cup maybe I’ll get more chances in the championship.”