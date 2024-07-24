Young Lions’ skipper Shaikh eyes Bears role

Shaikh skippered the Young Lions for the first time in the recent Youth Tests against Sri Lanka and led from the front as his 107 in the second Test last week provided the bedrock for an innings victory.

The 18-year-old made five One Day Cup appearances last year – averaging 32.50, Bears third highest in the competition – and is looking to gain more first team experience in the 50-over format this year.

“It’s been an incredible 12-months for me,” said former Sandwell College student Shaikh. “I was pleased with how I played in the One Day Cup last year, and since then I’ve been to South Africa for the Under-19s World Cup and also had the privilege of captaining the England youth side. “We’ve got a really strong squad for the One Day Cup but hopefully I can play a few games and make an impact.

“The competition is a great opportunity for myself and lads like Che Simmons, Theo Wylie and Taz Ali to be around the senior squad, keep learning from the guys, and to get some first team exposure.

“Hopefully we can go one better this year and make it to the final at Trent Bridge…that would be amazing to experience.”

Smethwick CC star Shaikh, from Birmingham, and 20-year-old fast bowler Che Simmons are both graduates of the Edgbaston Cricket Education Programme that the Warwickshire Cricket Foundation runs in association with Sandwell College. The programme – based at the Edgbaston’s Indoor Centre – offers BTEC courses in sports science and coaching aimed at students considering careers in sport, sports marketing, psychology, nutrition, and a range of other professions.

“It was great to study in a professional cricket environment and at an iconic stadium like Edgbaston,” added Shaikh.

“When I finished secondary school I was looking for something that would allow me to continue playing cricket while studying. The Sandwell College course was the best option.

“I couldn’t really have asked for anything more: a classroom overlooking the indoor school lanes so I could finish studies and pop down to train. It saved a lot of travelling time. And during lunch breaks, we could sit on balcony to watch the professionals. We were picking up tips, chatting to the guys, it was a huge opportunity to learn.”