Teenage duo sign first pro deals with Bears

The pair, both aged 18, have agreed rookie deals which will keep them at Edgbaston for at least the next two years.

Rugeley’s Wylie and Ali, from Smethwick, were both part of the England under-19s squad at this year’s World Cup and are due to be involved for the Bears in the Metro Bank One Day Cup, which begins tomorrow.

Warwickshire Performance Director Gavin Larsen, said: "We’re thrilled to be offering two of our graduating Academy players their first professional contracts.

“Theo is an excellent ball-striker and Taz a developing leg-spinner. Both show the attributes to feature in domestic cricket in the near future.

“Entering the Bears environment will accelerate their development and they’ll benefit from the full range of professional support to assist their growth.

“Where their ceiling ultimately is as cricketers will, like any sportsperson, be over to their individual drive and determination to be the best they can be.

“Theo and Taz are both hugely talented young players with big futures. It’s an exciting journey that they are now starting.”

Leg spinner Ali was the fourth leading wicket taker at the under-19s World Cup, while all-rounder Wylie hit 61 against Zimbabwe and took 4-42 against Australia.

The Bears open their One Day Cup season at Essex, the start of three straight away matches to open the competition.

Their first home match is at Rugby School on Friday, August 2, when they host Surrey. It will be the first time in almost a decade the club has played a senior game away from Edgbaston.