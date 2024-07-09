Seamers are on song for Staffs

The new-ball duo combined to bowl out the visitors for 141 after Staffs had been dismissed for 204, having resumed on 130-4 following a rain-affected first day.

Tom Moulton had ended unbeaten on 50 for the home side, but it was Haydon and Hurt who took centre stage.

A devastating opening burst from the duo left Bedfordshire reeling at 25-6, with Haydon claiming four victims and Hurt two.

Matt Coles (40) and Patrick Harrington (26) put up some resistance but the pace duo returned later to bag another two wickets each.

Haydon finished with figures of 6-22 from 13.4 overs with Hurt taking 4-54 from 15.

Staffs then progressed to 133-1 in their second innings – a lead of 196 – thanks to half-centuries from Matthew Morris and Zen Malik