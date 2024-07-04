Ian Bell rolls back the years on Edgbaston return

But watching his dad top score with a half-century, back at Edgbaston in his first competitive match since retiring four years ago, will have been more than sufficient consolation for the youngster.

Bell’s unbeaten 59 wasn’t quite enough to see England to victory in Wednesday’s opening match of the inaugural World Championship of Legends tournament.

That honour instead went to India, Harbhajan Singh stealing the moment and celebrating his 44th birthday in style by blasting the first ball he faced for six as the visitors edged home with three wickets and an over to spare.

Yet this was still a special moment for Bell and family, the Warwickshire legend turning out at his home ground in an England shirt for the first time in nearly nine years.

“I never thought I would get the chance to play at Edgbaston again, not to mention get a 50 against a good side,” he said. “It’s great for Joseph. He was a bit too young to realise what was going on during my career so it is nice for him to watch me play now.

“He’s part of Warwickshire’s under-11s team now. I didn’t quite manage to get the ramp out for him, or the switch hit which he loves. Hopefully as the competition goes on I can do it for him.”

The tournament, which includes teams from England, India, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan and the West Indies, features double-header group stage matches until Sunday, with the top two teams then facing off in the final a week on Saturday.

Jacques Kallis, Brett Lee and Yuvraj Singh are among the big names taking part, while the England team is captained by Bell’s former team-mate Kevin Pietersen.

The latter endured a rather low-key start, making just four from nine balls before chipping a catch back to India seamer Dhawal Kulkarni.

Bell, playing for the first time since a charity affair in which he faced the seam bowling of Bear Grylls, then anchored the innings, moving through the gears before late hitting from Samit Patel (51 from 25 balls) and Owais Shah (23 from nine) lifted the hosts to 164-4 from their 20 overs.

Ultimately, it was not enough. India – for whom Robin Uthappa smashed 50 in 34 balls – surviving a late wobble with Harbhajan just about clearing the rope with the first ball he faced to seal the victory. The spinning legend left the field while being serenaded with Happy Birthday by the majority India-supporting crowd.

“It’s disappointing not to get over the line but there were positives to take,” said Bell.

“There were a few nerves this morning, definitely. You always have professional pride. We aren’t the same players as we were at our peak but looking at the quality in the sides, hopefully it can be an entertaining week.”

