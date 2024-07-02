Young Bears star named England captain

The former Sandwell College student will skipper two Youth Tests against Sri Lanka at Wormsley CC, High Wycombe (8-11 July) and Cheltenham CC (16-19 July) .

Shaikh, 18, has been part of the Bears youth pathway since the age of 10 and has 15 youth international caps to his name.

But this will be the first time he’s captained the national side.

“Captaining England at any level is an incredible honour,” said Shaikh, who played two Youth Tests against Australia last summer.

“I’ve got to know the guys well over the last couple of years so I know I’ll have great support and experience to draw on.”

Shaikh’s leadership skills have already been noted by the Bears management team and he has captained the club’s second XI in several games this summer, despite his relative youth.

“At times I’ve been captaining sides including the likes of Chris Woakes, Liam Norwell and Jake Lintott,” he said.

“They’ve helped me and given me more confidence in my leadership on and off the field, advising on bowling options and field placements.

“But I’ve also captained sides that have been predominantly made up of Academy and youth pathway players where the lads have looked up to me for guidance. So I’ve experienced both sides of captaincy.

“I like to think I’m a fairly calm guy and captaincy doesn’t phase me. I’m looking forward to the challenge and hopefully coming away with a series win.”

Shaikh is poised for a busy month and will first represent Warwickshire in a First Class Counties Select XI to face the West Indies before meeting up with his England teammates.

He’s part of a 13-player squad that will play a three-day game against the Windies at Beckenham starting on Wednesday as part of the tourists Test preparations.