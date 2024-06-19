Fordhouses take full advantage to open gap at top

With second-placed Wombourne’s game at Penkridge abandoned without a ball being bowled, Fordhouses won by three wickets against Lichfield to pull further clear.

After winning the toss and electing to field, they bowled the visitors out for 119 largely thanks to 5-20 from Lewis Peat.

Lichfield captain Adam Braddock top-scored for his side with 28.

However, the home side did not find batting any easier as they slipped to 29-3 in the chase, and they needed a counter-attacking 45 from 36 balls from Muhammad Imran to get them close to their target before Matthew Gallear saw his side over the line with 17 not out.

Third-placed Milford Hall now trail Wombourne by 13 points after a comprehensive victory over struggling Cannock.

Milford batted first, making a total of 174 for 6 thanks to 74 from 90 balls from Ibbadat Thaman.

But after a positive start with the bat, where they reached 58-1, Cannock collapsed to 110 all out thanks to 5-31 from Aaron Afford, and the visitors remain second bottom.

Pelsall have had a decent start to the season but they were comfortably beaten at The Bratch by Beacon.

The home side restricted Pelsall to 155 for 9 from their allocation of 40 overs. The wickets were shared around the Beacon bowlers as Joshua Chesworth, Jack Stanier and Stephen Blews all picked up three.

Dan Green led the way for his team in the chase with a patiently made 52 not out from 89 balls to see his side get over the line with more than three overs to spare.

Tamworth seconds got a pivotal win in the race to beat the drop as they inflicted further misery on basement boys Aldridge.

Tamworth won the toss and elected to field first, restricting their visitors to 116 for 9 from 34 overs.

Mitchell Woakes was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-23, but he was well supported by Daniel Gilbert, Jack Smith and Tom Kinson as they all picked up two wickets each.

Opening batter Daniel Baker played the match-winning innings in the chase as his unbeaten 62 saw his side get over the line for the loss of just seven wickets.

He was supported by Stuart Burrows, who made a better than a run-a-ball 30 to ease any scoreboard pressure.

The other clash in the league, between Hammerwich and Walsall, was abandoned due to weather.