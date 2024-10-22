Unbeaten Brandon Bethell goes for five in a row

The 22-year-old is boxing in his hometown for the third time and has already made a successful step up to the six-round distance, with a shutout points win over Jayro Fernando Duran back in June. Despite how it looked on the scorecard, the Honduran gave a good account of himself, landing one big shot captured perfectly by photographer Manjit Narotra.

“I couldn’t have had a better start in my first year in the pro game,” said Bethell. “It started the best way possible with a knockout on my debut, and I wanted to be active, so getting in five fights in the first 12 months has been perfect.

“I don’t even remember the shot, to be honest, but we were all laughing when we saw the picture. Part of boxing is getting hit, but I won every round and was happy with my performance.”

Fight number five comes on a jam-packed show with 10 bouts featuring some of the best talent in the Midlands. Gully Powar headlines alongside Midlands champion duo Ryan Griffiths and Sian O’Toole.

“It’s a stacked show and will be a really good night of boxing,” added Bethell. “I’m looking forward to boxing in a new venue, and it’s right in the city centre, so it will be great for my supporters.”

Bethell trains at the TMA Trojan gym in Walsall Wood under coach Gavin Burrows, and the close knit pair have built a solid working relationship. Burrows has his hands full the next few months with former world title challenger Katie Healy boxing in the Cayman Islands on November 2nd and Jay Jay Tonks at the Bescot Stadium on November 16th.

“I definitely feel settled in to my training camps, and we know what we have to do from week to week. I am always learning new things, and you have to be willing to travel for sparring and be in with the best fighters, which is what I have been doing.

Bethell entered the ring to the sounds of Oasis last time out and had the Hangar Venue rocking. The confident youngster knows that in boxing it isn’t just about what you do in the ring but the showmanship outside that can make a fighter standout.

“It’s important to not just win but entertain; I don’t want to just show up box and go home; it’s boring, so we will have a big party after the fight and have people enjoy themselves during it.

Tickets for ‘The Takeover’ are available now priced at £40 standard and £80 VIP from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com.