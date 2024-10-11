Time for 'yapping' is over says Ben Whittaker ahead of Saudi bout

Darlaston’s Whittaker takes on former Commonwealth super middleweight champion Cameron over 10 rounds at light-heavyweight, aiming to extend his professional record to a perfect nine wins from nine.

Cameron is widely considered to be the toughest opponent of Whittaker’s career to date but the Midlands boxer, an odds-on favourite with the bookmakers, has been largely dismissive of the threat.

The 27-year–old said: “You see kids like this all the time. Coming forward, swinging like a madman. That is music to my ears.

“If he is going to take me into deep waters, it is a good job I can swim. All the yapping is over now. The hard work has been done. On Saturday I hope he turns up in good shape because I am in amazing shape, feeling smooth and feeling sharp.

“If he doesn’t turn up like I am expecting him to turn up, it is going to be an early night.”

In a heated exchange during their final press conference in Riyadh, Whittaker chided Cameron for describing himself as “the Sheffield Beterbiev”. The real Artur Beterbiev takes on Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed world light-heavyweight title at the top of the bill.

“You said you are the Sheffield Beterbiev? That is the stupidest thing I have ever heard,” said Whittaker.

“Be yourself, turn up Saturday and I’ll punch that big nose off your face."

Cameron, who has won 23 of his 29 pro bouts, in turn took aim at the quality of Whittaker’s previous opponents and said: “You’re cocky, mate. Nobody likes you in British boxing. No-one likes you."

Whittaker hit back: "That’s because I work so hard. Three times a day. It’s going to be a long night for you. I hope you make it home nice and safe."