Yafai out to settle a score with Edwards

While Edwards won a split decision when the pair met as amateurs in 2015, it was Yafai who was selected for Team GB at the Olympics in Rio the following year, where he was eliminated in the round of 16.

Birmingham’s Yafai won gold at Tokyo 2020 while Edwards reigned as IBF champion from May 2021 to December last year before losing his world title and unbeaten professional record to Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez.

“This has been bubbling for years and years,” said Yafai, who is 8-0 as a professional, with six wins inside the distance.

“He went on to win a world title, I went on to win Olympic gold, we’ve both done our bit and we’re here now at the crossroads. Trust me, I do not want to lose to Sunny and he doesn’t want to lose to me.”

Yafai will be fighting in his home city against London’s Edwards, who claimed his 21st win from 22 contests by beating Adrian Curiel in his first bout since losing to Rodriguez.

“The best thing about this fight is it’s going to give the fans something to watch back and the only time that’s really happened in my career so far is when I lost to Bam,” Edwards said.

“I want to have that fight that I can watch back and win.

“I don’t see another British fighter out there around my division that would bring as much to the fight as Galal will.”