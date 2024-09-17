Fellow Black Country fighter getting Tyler Denny ready for Wembley bout

The Rowley Regis middleweight defends his European title against Hamza Sheeraz in front of 96,000 fans on Saturday night, with the fight acting as chief support to Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title clash with Daniel Dubois.

Denny’s team enlisted Darlaston’s Whittaker as a sparring partner in the build-up with the light-heavyweight seen as the ideal comparison to the rangy Sheeraz.

“Sheeraz is 6ft three and Ben is around that too,” explained Denny. “You need to get the right sparring in.

“He only lives in Wednesbury and we can help each other out. It is great work really.

“I have known Ben for years. His dad Tony is a good guy and I stay in touch with him.

“My sparring is always organised by my coach, Paul Mann. I just turn up and see who it is, or they will tell me the day before.

“It was good with Ben. We had a good competitive spar.”

Whittaker is back in action himself next month when he faces Liam Cameron in Saudi Arabia, looking to extend his perfect professional record to nine wins from nine.

The Tokyo 2020 silver medallist has earned both fans and critics in almost equal measure with his showboating style, though there is no doubting which side of the fence Denny is on.

“Ben is a showman,” he said. “Whether you like him or hate him, people will tune into watch him.

“Out of the ring, he is one of the most humble guys you can meet. But I don’t think he is too bothered about what people think. I am sure he is being paid well!”

Denny has the chance to write the greatest chapter yet of his own career on Saturday.

The 33-year-old is on one of the best runs in British boxing after winning his last six fights, four of them against previously unbeaten opponents.

Sheeraz, who has won 16 of his 20 fights by knockout, represents the biggest test so far by a distance but Denny is confident.

“I can see why I am the underdog,” he said. “He has won 20 out of 20 and knocked 16 out.

“But it is a different game when you are in there. The stats make no odds. I will just go in there and believe in myself.”

Whittaker also believes Denny has what it takes to pull off the shock.

The 27-year-old said: “Tyler’s looking good, a fellow Midlands person. It’s always good to see us doing well.

“Hopefully he can do it. He is doing great things for himself and his family. I am excited to see the fight.

“It’s going to be tough but I am rooting for him.”