Wolverhampton's Conah Walker worthy of another big show says Eddie Hearn

The latter escaped from a 10-round welterweight classic with his unbeaten record intact after taking a unanimous points decision.

Yet there were many ringside at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena and watching on television who felt Walker deserved the nod and the 29-year-old’s performance was more than enough to convince Matchroom promoter, Eddie Hearn, he is worthy of more exposure.

Hearn said: “I looked him in the eye (after the fight) and said: ‘You have my absolute word, you will be back’.

“I love fighters like Conah Walker. They give every ounce of their soul. They are exciting.

“That is exactly what it is all about. He gave us one of the fights of the year. So, he will be back.”

Crocker, who had won 11 of his previous 19 fights inside the distance, undoubtedly landed the heavier shots during a fight which more than lived up to expectation.

Yet Walker was the chief aggressor throughout, outworking his opponent as he was roared on by hundreds of fans who had made the short trip across the West Midlands from Wolverhampton.

Referee Steve Gray’s decision to dock Walker a point for repeated low blows in the ninth round felt like a pivotal moment yet the scorecards were wider than anticipated, Crocker taking it 96-93 on two and 95-94 on the other.

While Walker was left reflecting on a cruel defeat, there was better news for his RG Boxing Academy training partner Hamza Uddin, who extended his professional record to a perfect two wins from two with a comfortable points win over Italy’s Giulio Commerso.

Uddin, an eight-time national amateur champion, was not quite able to deliver the knockout he had promised in the build-up.

But it was still an impressive showing from the 20-year-old super flyweight, who stepped up to bantamweight for the contest after his original opponent pulled out at a weeks’ notice.

Uddin, signed to Matchroom, is already scheduled to appear on the undercard of Jack Catterall’s super lightweight clash with Regis Prograis in Manchester on August 24.