Tyler Denny targeting money over titles after Felix Cash win

The Rowley Regis declared himself “here to stay” in the middleweight division having once more upset the odds to defend his European title and inflict a first career defeat on Cash.

Victory at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena was Denny’s sixth on the spin and he is now being talked about as a possible world title contender.

But the former plumber says he will prioritise pay days over belts as he plots his next move.

“Whoever can give me the most money, I am there. I will tell you straight,” explained the 32-year-old father of four.

“Obviously world titles would be nice and if it comes with the money it usually does.

“But I am just after money fights. I have four kids. I am a prizefighter and want it for the money.

“I have no qualms about saying that. If you offer me a big fight for money, then I am there, no matter against who.”

Saturday’s win was, on paper, the biggest so far of Denny’s career. Yet it was also the easiest of a fantastic run which has now seen him beat five previously unbeaten opponents in his last eight fights.

Referee Mark Lyson halted the action early in the fifth round, ruling Cash unfit to continue due to a nasty cut to his right eye ruled to have been caused by a clash of heads, with Denny well ahead on the scorecards.

Cash, himself tipped to challenge for world honours after dismantling Denzel Bentley inside three rounds to claim the British title three years ago, had been looking to kickstart a career which had seen him fight just twice since that signature win.

Confident in the build-up, he had informed Denny he stood “no chance” of winning during Thursday’s pre-fight press conference.

But at Friday’s weigh-in the 31-year-old lost his cool, pushing Denny in the chest during the face-offs. By Saturday night he looked nervous, pacing the ring during the pre-fight announcements while Denny stared onward.

From the moment the home fighter upped the pace early in the second round, there only looked like being one winner. A powerful Denny right hand toward the end of the fourth round had Cash wobbling and the fight lasted only 35 seconds of the fifth before referee Lyons called for the doctor to assess the eye.

Denny, who had to wait to celebrate before the scorecards confirmed a technical decision win, was adamant the damage had been done by a punch.

“I think I have been robbed of a KO, there,” he said. “I don’t think it was building up to a nice fight. I think it was building up to a beat down.

“I was winning the fight and hurting him regular. He has got away with one there. But I have the belts and that is all that matters.

“He was brash but he wasn’t confident. It was why he pushed me at the weigh in. He was rattled and nervous and I sensed that.

“I was just there smiling, thinking: ‘We will see’. And we have just seen. I was the underdog again but I am here to stay.

“People have been writing me off. I saw a few comments, that it was going to be over in so many rounds.

“Tomorrow I am going to reply to some of these guys and say: ‘Yeah, what are you saying now?’ A lot of people like to talk rubbish on the internet. I have earned the right to be a bit smug.”