Brilliant Tyler Denny beats Felix Cash to retain European title

The Rowley Regis fighter, told he had “no chance” in the build-up by his previously unbeaten opponent, was ahead on all three scorecards when the fight was stopped in the fifth round at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena with Cash having sustained a cut above his right eye due to an accidental clash of heads.

But that did not matter to Denny, who scored a sixth straight win and comfortably the biggest of his career.

Speaking in the ring immediately after the fight, the 32-year-old said: "I am buzzing man. I was battering him, man. He wasn't lasting. He was tired after two rounds. The way that was going, he was gone. He was desperate."

Cash, the former British champion, was fighting for the first time in 18 months and aiming to kickstart his career.

But the 31-year-old, despite a decent opening round, was soon struggling and the cut he sustained in the second round only served to drive Denny on.

He had Cash in big trouble at the end of the fourth after landing a huge right and it was early in the fifth referee Mark Lyson waved off the contest after Cash had been assessed by the ringside doctor.

Denny initially celebrated only to then be reminded the bout would go to the judges’ scorecards. But they soon began again when it was confirmed he was ahead on all three.

It continued an incredible run which has now seen him beat five previously unbeaten fighters in his last eight contests.

This win, against a fighter previously touted for world honours, puts him on course for a similar level.

While Denny celebrated, there was frustration for his Black Country Boxing stablemate Conah Walker who lost a points decision to Ireland’s Lewis Crocker.

Wolverhampton’s Walker, who had won his previous two fights by knockout, put in a superb performance but did not do enough to convince the judges.

A promotion named Into the Lion’s Den would have been more aptly billed the Wolf’s Den when Walker emerged to terrific noise.

“There’s only one Conah Walker” was echoing around the arena at the first bell and Walker looked a man on a mission as he immediately went on the front foot, looking to close the distance.

But in a moment which came to sum up the contest, it was Crocker - who had stopped 11 of his previous 19 opponents inside the distance - who landed the most telling punch with a looping left which sent Walker’s head rocking back. It was the kind of punch which clearly earned favour with the judges.

Yet even when his opponent landed clean, Walker was undeterred, pushing forward at every opportunity. The eighth and ninth rounds were particularly strong for the Wolves man, though the latter saw him deducted a point for hitting below the belt, a decision greeted by loud boos from the crowd.

When the final bell went, both boxers celebrated victory but it was Crocker who dropped to his knees in celebration when the scores were read out as he took the decision 96-93, 96-93, 95-94.

Earlier in the evening, Walsall’s Hamza Uddin made it two wins from two in the professional ranks with a dominant points win over Italy’s Giulio Commerso.

Uddin, an eight-time national amateur champion, could not quite deliver the knockout he had promised in the build-up but still delivered an eye-catching performance against a durable opponent.

The result was made that bit more impressive by the fact the 20-year-old was stepping up a division from super-flyweight to bantamweight, due to a late change of opponent.

Uddin’s left jab was the dominant punch of the six-round fight, while he also landed some heavy right hands, most notably in the fourth round when Commerso was also docked a point for holding. By the finish Uddin took it 60-53 on the referee’s scorecard.