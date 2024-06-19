Wolverhampton's Conah Walker hit with Mike Tyson accusation ahead of fight

The pair clash for the WBA international title at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena with neither shy of confidence.

Ireland’s Crocker boasts an unblemished 19-fight professional record which includes 11 knockouts, while Walker is riding the crest of the wave after stopping both Cyrus Pattinson and Lloyd Germain inside the distance in his last two bouts.

The Black Country Boxing-managed ace is now promising to deliver a “one-sided beatdown” when he faces Crocker, words which have clearly raised the hackles of his opponent, who has promised to send the 29-year-old “back to the small halls”.

“This isn’t a 50-50 fight,” said Crocker. “I’m the better fighter. He (Walker) been talking a lot of s*** recently so I’m looking forward to getting the job done.

“He’s s****** himself so he is. He hasn’t fought on the big stage. He was on the top table at the press conference and he was all happy with himself.

“Good mate because you’re going back to the small hall shows after this. Your time is over. See you later. I’m ending the man.

“Who’s this guy talking to? Do you know what I mean? He’s won two fights in a row and he actually thinks he’s Mike Tyson.

“This guy would have to kill me to win this fight. I don’t know if he actually believes what he’s saying. I think he’s a bit stupid in the head. I can’t wait. I’m laughing at this guy already. One million percent I stop this guy. I’m too big, too strong, too smart, too fast.

“Get that in your head mate. You’re never beating me; ever. The fans can’t miss this fight because they can see the bad blood already. It’s going to be toe-to-toe for the get-go; there’s no doubt about it.”

The fight is among the chief support bouts for Tyler Denny’s European middleweight title defence against Felix Cash on one of the biggest boxing shows the Midlands has hosted for years.

Walsall’s highly-rated super flyweight Hamza Uddin will also be looking to impress when he takes on Spain’s Jose Maria Hernandez in just his second professional bout. Fighters yesterday took part in an open workout at Birmingham’s Bullring Shopping Centre, with the final pre-fight press conference scheduled for this afternoon.