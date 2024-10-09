Express & Star
Close

Walsall's Joyce on cue in China to reach the fourth round

Walsall snooker ace Mark Joyce’s hot run of form has continued this week with a series of wins in the Wuhan Open in China.

By Lewis Cox
Published
Ronnie O'Sullivan chalks the cue as Mark Joyce looks on behind

Joyce, 41, will lock horns with China’s top-16 ranked star Zhang Anda in today’s round four, which is set to get under way at 12.30pm (GMT).

The Black Country potter is on the amateur tour for the 2024/25 campaign having fallen off the professional ranks at the end of last season, which ended a run of almost two decades on the main tour.

But he has made a fine start to life as an amateur, where similarly ranked players can still qualify for main tour events through qualification or as top-ups for withdrawn pros.

Joyce has enjoyed a scorching run of form on the baize this week having only entered the competition to replace seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan, who withdrew for medical reasons.

And he downed Mitchell Mann 5-2 in qualifying before impressive wins over Sanderson Lam (5-2) and Robbie Williams (5-0) yesterday. He will pocket at least £12,000 in winnings. It adds to his run to the British Open second round last month, where Joyce was edged out 4-3 and won £3,000.

Similar stories
Most popular