Stacey picks up two points at Brands

Stacey, 21, claimed two points with a 14th-placed finish in the second of his three-race weekend at the famous circuit in Kent in round six of the 2024 campaign. The haul, building on his maiden BSB race win at Snetterton in July, maintains Stacey’s position of 15th in the series ahead of the next meeting, at Thruxton in Hampshire on August 9 to 11.

A two-point finish in the weekend’s second race, on Sunday morning, was the perfect pick-me-up for the Eccleshall speedster after he had to retire from Saturday’s opening 20-lap race due to technical

issues.

The following morning, Stacey battled impressively with Max Cook and Lewis Rollo over the 10-lap contest and, on his LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki, Stacey beat Rollo to 14th by just 0.469seconds.

An entertaining third and final race of the weekend later than day, in front of a packed crowd, saw Stacey battle a packed middle order up to 14th before losing ground. He managed to pip Rollo tot he chequered flag again, though, to finish 17th.

“It felt good on the bike all weekend,” Stacey said. “I had mega corner speed but was just missing a few fundamental parts!

“Big thank you to the team for their continued hard work to give me the bike to do the job and all sponsors on board.”