Storm delighted with a first British win

The Staffordshire rider negotiated his way through difficult conditions to climb from sixth in lap four to take the lead in lap eight. His lead was short-lived as the race was red flagged due to an accident.

Once the race restarted, it became a five-lap dash between Stacey and Lewis Rollo. Rollo led heading into the final lap but Stacey made a decisive late move to take the lead at the death as he snuck to victory by 0.222 seconds.

And after sealing his maiden win, Stacey admitted the difficult road to victory made it taste even sweeter.

“What a day P1 baby! A podium has been a long time coming, let alone a win but [I] may as well do it right,” Stacey wrote on his official Instagram page. “I am lost for words. I work so hard for this, I’ve wanted this for long time. It’s been a hard apprenticeship but cream will always rise to the top.

“Thank you for all the support guys. I honestly appreciate every single one of you all so much. You’re amazing, I do definitely have the best fan base.”