Team GB want more than 50 medals

The ambitious goal was outlined yesterday by UK Sport, which is confident a team which features 78 current or former world champions can deliver once the action gets underway on July 27.

GB has won at least 64 medals in the last three Games, since first finishing in the top-five when they claimed 51 at Beijing 2008.

Though UK Sport bosses have this time opted against setting a specific target, in order to reduce pressure on athletes who will be competing so close to home turf, they remain bullish about their prospects.

A target of between 100 and 140 medals has been set for the Paralympics, which follows the Olympics in late August.

“We are likely to be the only nation, other than the USA and China, bold enough to say we can go to these Games and win a minimum of 50 medals,” explained UK Sport director of performance Dr Kate Baker. “On a good day that 70 is really within our grasp.”

Baker continued: “We want to continue our streak of top five Olympic medal table finishes, but that won’t be easy. However, we’ve built a world class system with brilliant people which has been fantastically well supported by government and The National Lottery so I’m confident British athletes will write the next chapter of British Olympic and Paralympic success in the coming weeks.”

In total, GB will send a team of 327 athletes, who will compete across 24 sports in 32 disciplines. For the second Games running, the team will consist of more female athletes than male.

Significant Midlands interest comes in the shape of three-time Olympic champion swimmer Adam Peaty, along with Bilston boxer Delicious Orie who is a serious medal contender in the super heavyweight tournament.

Mark England, who will serve as Team GB Chef De Mission for third straight Games, said he had “never had more confidence” in his athletes, who he has urged to embrace a “one team culture.”

England said: “The athletes are ready and so are we – the team behind the team.

“I’ve every confidence that we are taking some of the most talented athletes this country has to offer and that we will be a potent force in Paris. We hope to make some incredible memories for the athletes and fans alike in the coming weeks.”