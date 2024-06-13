West Midlands gymnast Joe Fraser receives Paris Olympics call

Fraser will line-up alongside six-time Olympic medallist and gymnastics legend Max Whitlock, who has confirmed he will be competing at his final games.

The pair will also be joined in the squad by Olympic debutants Jake Jarman, Harry Hepworth and Luke Whitehouse.

This will be Fraser’s second successive games after he made his Olympic bow at the rescheduled Tokyo games in 2021.

Team GB took fourth spot with a score of 255.76 in Japan, while Fraser continued to compete as he finished ninth in the individual all-round final.

The triple Commonwealth champion only made his return to the sport in March after over a year away due to injury and even revealed in an interview with Express & Star earlier this year how at one stage he feared he might have to quit the sport.

He marked his comeback in style at the British Championships by clinching victory in the men’s senior all-round final and the senior parallel bars final - earning scores of 84.900 and 14.550 respectively.

However, Fraser experienced disappointment at the European Championships after finishing a lowly 52nd in the men’s all-round competition.