Sparkle will be flying the flag for Monmore

Sparkle, trained by Kim Billingham and owned by Mark Beattie, has made it through two rounds in the prestigious £175,000 competition at Towcester up to yet.

She is the only one of the nine Monmore greyhounds who entered the 192-strong event still involved, and if she finishes in the top three of her race this evening she will advance to the quarter-finals.

Sparkle is 300/1 with the bookmakers to win the Derby and has much more fancied dogs against her in heat four of the third round at 7.29pm, but Billingham is holding out hope given last weekend’s showing was her ‘best race to date’ – getting through ahead of King Capaldi, the winner of the Ladbrokes Winter Derby at Monmore in February.

“We’re so proud of how she’s run so far in the early rounds,” said Billingham.

“To run so close as she has with this of class dogs is fantastic.

“She seems to be peaking at the right time. To run within two-and-three-quarter lengths to the Derby favourite (De Lahdedah) was I think her best race to date.

“We’re going proud to be there and full of hope that she can continue her great run of form.

“Hopefully, we can sneak through to the quarters which would be a real thrill for us all.”

Back at Monmore tonight, four Category Three finals are taking place along with four one-off Open races.

Billingham has dogs in three of the four finals - veteran Across The Field in the Dual Distance Sprint, Away Jazz in the 480 and Magical Luna in the 684.

The up-and-coming Gas Pedal runs in the night’s final race, a 480 maiden.

Billingham added: “Across The Field will be five next month and he’s doing himself proud to still compete at this level.

“The draw isn’t ideal out in trap four, but with it being 210m, I don’t think it’s that bad if he pings out.

“Gas Pedal in the maiden looks a nice dog who we still hope has improvement to come, so we’re looking forward to seeing how he progresses with us in the coming months.”

The other final taking place at Monmore is a 480 maiden that includes Nathan Hunt trio Rachel You Go, Bang On Edith and Bang On Polly.