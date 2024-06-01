Nathan hunting more success with Rachel tonight

Rachel You Go, trained by Nathan Hunt, claimed the track’s Bitch of the Month award for April having won two graded races during the month.

She also tasted victory in early May and looks to keep up her hot streak by grabbing her first Open triumph in heat one of the Ladbrokes.com 480 Maiden this evening.

Kennelmates Finborough Flyer and Bang On Polly are in the same race, with Ballymac Bingley (William Russell, Perry Barr), Longacres Romeo (Pat Doocey) and Crystal Turtle (Trevor Coote, Sheffield/Kinsley) completing the field – the top three advancing to next week’s final.

Rachel You Go will have to contend with running wide from trap six, though, despite usually preferring one of the middle boxes.

The second heat in the Maiden sees Trinity Bestie, trained by Gary Smith, return to Open class after an impressive A3 triumph last time out.

Alien Wildfire (Richie Taberner) is the race’s true wide runner while novice Bang On Edith (Hunt) could be worth keeping an eye on.

The next of the night’s four competitions will be run over the lesser-seen 684m, and Kim Billingham’s Beatties Electra returns to action at Monmore after exiting the Greyhound Derby at Towcester.

The usual six-bend distance at Monmore is 630m but Electra and kennelmate Magical Luna may appreciate the opportunity to stretch their legs slightly further.

Longacres Porto – trained by Pat Doocey – is in heat two and could be one to go all the way in the competition having recently reached the Ladbrokes Kent St Leger showpiece at Crayford.

Winterfield Mary, trained by Chris Jones, has long been a reliable performer, too, and should get a clear run from trap six.

Alan Jenkins’ Tabule has been performing brilliantly as of late and is in the third heat.

The Ladbrokes.com Dual Distance Sprint takes place over the standard two-bend trip of 264m, with next week’s final then being held over the shorter 210m.

Monmore’s track record-holder over 210m, Crossfield Larry (Taberner) looks to advance tonight and have a crack at beating it.

Patricia Cowdrill has one in each heat, with Trubbys Swift and Dhustone Carmel both hoping to impress.

The final competition is the Ladbrokes.com 480 and Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) champion trainer Mark Wallis has Ballymac John involved.

Taberner’s Aero Arran is in action as well after several strong graded runs in recent weeks.