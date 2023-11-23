Unsung Wolverhampton sporting heroes honoured at awards night

The city mayor attended the event held at Fordhouses Cricket Club and presented awards to more than 20 recipients.

And at the end of the evening, chairman Peter Holmes MBE was presented with an engraved rose bowl for ‘outstanding services to Wolverhampton City Sports Advisory Council over many years since it was formed in 1966, and to city sports as a whole’.

“Wolverhampton is very fortunate in having sporting and recreational clubs who contribute to the life of the city,” Holmes said. “The clubs are staffed by volunteers who without their contribution sport would not exist.”

He added: “Our annual awards are an opportunity for clubs to recognise their members and for them to receive Civic recognition.

“I would like to thank Fordhouses Cricket Club for affording us the hospitality in hosting the event.”

A total of 13 awards were handed out on the evening by Wolverhampton mayor Michael Hardacre, including coach of the year, volunteer of the year, under-21 volunteer of the year and more.

Following the event, Councillor Hardacre said: “I was delighted to be able to present this year’s Wolverhampton City Sports Advisory Council to so many deserving individuals and organisations.”

He added: “It was a fantastic evening and a great way to celebrate our city’s sporting heroes and heroines – and I was particularly pleased to present Peter Holmes with a token of all our thanks for ensuring that sporting achievement in the city is recognised. I would like to say a huge well done to all our winners.”

Netball coach Holly Barber and karate instructor Stennett Harvey were awarded coaches of the year, and Sheree Hodgetts (netball) won volunteer of the year.

Two other netball volunteers Roma Chattha and Libby Hale were awarded with the under-21 volunteer of the year award, and karate club Ikon Martial Arts won the team/club of the year award.

John Hughes, (football), Clive Jukes, (running), Monique McInnes, (running), Barbara Oliver (hockey), Erik Renshaw, (table tennis), and German Singh (hockey) were named veterans of the year, while the disabled player/athlete of the year went to Everton Simpson (table tennis).

Wolverhampton Sunday Football League was honoured with the 50 years a club/league award, with TT Elite (football) and Walking Hockey & A Chat picking up the community team/club/league award.

Junior boys Wimbledon winner Henry Searle was handed the Ted Hayward Memorial Trophy, and Terry Shinton from Wolverhampton Sunday Football League won the Jeff Coleman Memorial Trophy.

The HE Lane Memorial Trophy went to Anona Hickin from Wolverhampton City Netball League, while Jeff Coleman was posthumously awarded with the RV Cook Memorial Trophy for his services to football and Wolverhampton Sports Advisory Council.

Finally, the award of merit went to Debbie Owen (netball), Kath Owen (netball), Sukhjinder Singh Padam (cricket) and Christine Weaver (canoeing)