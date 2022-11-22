Comeback king Hamilton beats champion Rosa in West Midlands Champion of Champions

Current holder Adrian Rosa was looking to hold on to his title against Ryan Hamilton of Hotshots B.

Rosa took an early 2-0 lead and looked to be moving into the semi-final but Hamilton took the next three frames to win the match 3-2 and knock the holder out.

Another great game took place at Landywood, where individual champion Robbie James took on fellow club player Jack Harris. James again went 2-0 up but Harris, helped with breaks of 96, 48 and 46, took the next three to win 3-2.

The Six Reds first-round competition started and one of the highlights was Mark Poole of Poets Corner D in Division Four, knocking out Division Two player Mark Wall of Bilston Bowling Club 4-1. Poole had a highest break of 34.

Duncan Simpson of Pennfields C in Division Four also knocked out higher league opposition, beating Gary Warner of Dartmouth Central of Division Three 4-3.

League action in Division One saw Hotshots A make it 10 wins in a row with a 3-2 home victory against Sedgley WMC A.

Callum Downing scored the week’s highest break of 87, Jamie Brown weighed in with a 51 and Karl Ashmore also helped them secure the win.

Poet’s Corner had a wonderful 5-0 home victory against Landywood C with Chris Jones, Pommy Kang, Riley Parsons, Paul Harrison and Bal Sembi completing the whitewash.

Wednesfield Cons A had another fine victory away at Pennfields B 4-1. Lee Bannister, Oli Spooner, Andy Price and Dan Ward won the frames for Wednesfield, Roman Hutchings with the consolation for Pennfields, who are still looking for that first league win.

In Division Two, leaders Golden Cue A travelled to second-placed Shifnal B in the battle at the top and it went to a deciding frame, with the latter winning 3-2.

Mark Rollinson and Wayne Pruden won for Cue but Steve Powell, Paul Harper Aaron Sparkes with the decider meant there is new leaders at the top of the table.

Codsall Firs A moved to the top of the Division Three table with a 3-2 win away at Wednesfield RBL A. John Pugh and Tony Downes won for the hosts but wins for Wayne Habberley, Steve Goodall and a deciding frame win for Steve Heath moved Firs to the top.

Division Four leaders Poets Corner D lost at home to fellow club Poets Corner C 3-2..

There were wins for Nick Roden and Mark Poolebut, but it was not enough as Hasan Hussain with a break of 37, Tabrez Khan and a deciding frame win for Sajid Hussain stopped the leaders from pulling further away from the chasing pack.