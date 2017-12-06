Katie Healy crowned kickboxing world champ

Healy, aged 19, overcame former champion Tina Harvey, who had come out of retirement for the event.

And the Bilston teenager, who is currently studying business management at Aston University, proved victorious.

Healy, who trains at the Trojan Martial Arts Academy in Brownhills and began her competitive career when she was just 14, paid tribute to Trojan trainer Gavin Burrows and nutritionist Andy Dowen.

“Gavin made sure I was 110 per cent ready, and it all showed in the ring. Andy also helped a lot; having a healthy diet plan for the last eight weeks has not only helped me physically but mentally too,” she said.

And the former Moseley Park School pupil added: “I try to believe in my training and know that I can only go in there and do my best.

“My favourite part of a fight is the walkout as the atmosphere from the crowd hits you and you get to enjoy the moment.

“Obviously having your hand raised is an amazing feeling too.”