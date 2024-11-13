Three children killed in fresh Israeli strike on northern Gaza

An Israeli strike on a home in northern Gaza has killed three siblings aged six and under, Palestinian medics said.

The children are among at least six people killed in air strikes in the war-ravaged territory.

The strike comes after the Biden administration said it will not limit weapons transfers to Israel because it has made limited progress in increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Eight international aid groups had earlier said that Israel had failed to meet US demands for greater humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, where hunger experts say the north may already be experiencing famine.

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed more than 43,000 people, Palestinian health officials said.

The officials do not distinguish between civilians and combatants, but say more than half of those killed were women and children.

The Israel-Hamas war began after Palestinian militants stormed into Israel on October 7 2023, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting 250 others.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group began firing into Israel on October 8 2023, in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza.

Since then, more than 3,200 people have been killed in Lebanon and more than 14,200 wounded, the country’s health ministry reported.

In Israel, 76 people have been killed, including 31 soldiers.

Meanwhile, in Lebanon, an Israeli air strike on an apartment building south of Beirut killed at least six people and wounded 15, the Health Ministry said.