Tori Amos’s first children’s book a tale of ‘inspiration and magic’

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tori Amos is working on a children’s book — her first — that she hopes will help young people follow their own paths of inspiration.

Tori And The Muses will be published on March 4 2025 by the Penguin Random House imprint Penguin Workshop.

Illustrated by Demelsa Haughton, Amos’s book tells of a girl blessed with the guidance of 11 secret muses who reveal to her a world rich in material for an emerging artist.

The cover image of Tori and the Muses by Tori Amos (Penguin Young Readers via AP)

“In a time where children’s minds are dominated by small screens, I really wanted to offer up a different way for the reader to find inspiration and magic, that is all around each of us,” Amos said in a statement.

“For me the muses allowed me to escape the concrete boundaries that confined me and enabled me to find a place where I could create without fear of judgment.

“The muses are there for everyone should you ever wish to look and trust me here.”

Amos, 61, is known for such songs as Spark, Professional Widow and A Sorta Fairytale. Her previous books include Piece By Piece and Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story Of Hope, Change And Courage.