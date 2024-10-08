France’s minority government survives no-confidence vote

France’s minority government survived a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, two weeks after taking office, getting over the first hurdle placed by left-wing MPs to bring down new conservative Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

The vote was a key test for Mr Barnier, whose Cabinet is forced to rely on the right’s goodwill to be able to stay in power.

The no-confidence motion was brought by a left-wing coalition, the New Popular Front.

It received 197 votes, far from the 289 votes needed to pass.

The right-wing National Rally group, which counts 125 MPs, abstained from voting.