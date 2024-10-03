Moose rescued from swimming pool in New Hampshire

Police and firefighters have rescued a moose that was trapped in a swimming pool in New Hampshire.

A police video shows rescuers removing a pool covering after arriving at the house in Bedford at about 8.45am on Thursday to reveal the adult moose standing in the water.

After the cover was removed, the moose got out of the shallow end of the pool and headed to a wooded area next to the house.

Bedford Police chief Daniel Douidi said in a statement that no people or animals were harmed.

“I want to remind residents that moose can be very dangerous animals due to their size, and we appreciate that residents called us this morning to assist with this situation,” he said.