Venezuela capital eerily calm after Maduro and opposition claim election victory

An eerie calm enveloped Venezuela’s capital early on Monday, a day after the country’s opposition and entrenched incumbent Nicolas Maduro both claimed victory in the presidential election, setting up a high-stakes standoff.

Several foreign governments, including the US and European Union, held off recognising the results of Sunday’s election, as officials delayed the release of detailed vote tallies after proclaiming Maduro the winner with 51%, to 44% for retired diplomat Edmundo Gonzalez.

“Venezuelans and the entire world know what happened,” said Mr Gonzalez.

Nicolas Maduro addresses supporters gathered outside the Miraflores presidential palace after electoral authorities declared him winner (Fernando Vergara/AP)

While the opposition vowed it would defend its votes, Mr Gonzalez and his allies asked supporters to remain calm for now and called on the government to avoid stoking conflict.

Normally bustling western Caracas awoke as if it was a holiday, with several businesses shuttered, bus stops empty and traffic non-existent.

A few hours earlier, around midnight, a mix of anger, tears and loud pot banging greeted the announcement of results by the Maduro-controlled National Electoral Council.

Eating breakfast on a bench next to an unopened business, 28-year-old Deyvid Cadenas said he felt cheated.

“The majority voted for the opposition,” said Mr Cadenas, who cast a ballot in a presidential election for the first time Sunday.

“I don’t believe yesterday’s results.”

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, right, and presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez hold a press conference (Matias Delacroix/AP)

The opposition, after failing to oust Mr Maduro during three rounds of demonstrations since 2014, put its faith in the ballot box.

The elections were among the most peaceful in recent memory, reflecting the hopes of many that that it could avoid bloodshed and end 25 years of single-party rule.

Venezuela sits atop the world’s largest oil reserves and once boasted Latin America’s most advanced economy.

But after Mr Maduro took the helm it entered into a free fall marked by plummeting oil prices, widespread shortages of basic goods and 130,000% hyperinflation.

US oil sanctions seeking to force Mr Maduro from power after his 2018 re-election — which dozens of countries condemned as illegitimate — only accelerated an exodus of some 7.7 million Venezuelans have fled their crisis-stricken nation.

The opposition’s call for calm is partly a reflection of protest fatigue among voters, who polls show are in no rush to upend their lives by taking to the streets as they have previously.

Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro celebrate after electoral authorities declared him the winner of the presidential election in Caracas (Cristian Hernandez/AP)

Voters lined up before dawn to cast ballots on Sunday, boosting the opposition’s hopes it was about to break Mr Maduro’s grip on power.

The official results came as a shock to many who had celebrated, online and outside a few voting centres, what they believed was a landslide victory for Mr Gonzalez.

“I’m so happy,” said Merling Fernandez, a 31-year-old bank employee, as a representative for the opposition campaign walked out of one voting centre in a working class neighbourhood of Caracas to announce results showing Mr Gonzalez more than doubled Mr Maduro’s vote count.

Dozens standing nearby erupted in an impromptu rendition of the national anthem.

Gabriel Boric, the leftist leader of Chile, called the results “difficult to believe,” while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington had “serious concerns” that they didn’t reflect the voting — or the will of the people.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said the margin of Mr Gonzalez’s victory was “overwhelming,” based on voting tallies the campaign received from representatives stationed at about 40% of ballot boxes.

Supporters of opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez bang pots after the polls closed for the presidential election in Caracas (Matias Delacroix/AP)

Authorities delayed releasing the results from each of the 30,000 polling booths nationwide, promising only to do so in the “coming hours,” hampering attempts to verify the results.

Mr Gonzalez was the unlikeliest of opposition standard bearers. The 74-year-old was unknown until he was tapped in April as a last-minute stand in for opposition powerhouse Mr Machado, who was blocked by the Maduro-controlled supreme court from running for any office for 15 years.

The delay in announcing a winner — which came six hours after polls were supposed to close — indicated a deep debate inside the government about how to proceed after Mr Maduro’s opponents came out early in the evening all but claiming victory.

After finally claiming to have won, Mr Maduro accused unidentified foreign enemies of trying to hack the voting system.

“This is not the first time that they have tried to violate the peace of the republic,” he said to a few hundred supporters at the presidential palace.

He provided no evidence to back the claim but promised “justice” for those who try to stir violence in Venezuela.